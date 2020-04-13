Per-Erik Eriksson expands VPNetic into Germany

VPNetic.com Per-Erik Eriksson, Head Author

Cybersecurity leader Per-Erik Eriksson expands into new markets with his VPN-guide VPNetic.com.

If you don’t pay for the product, you are the product.” — Per-Erik Eriksson

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next stop for the Swedish cybersecurity and tech-mogul Per-Erik Eriksson is in Sweden and Germany. With an increasing demand for online privacy, 2020 has been deemed the perfect time to educate people on the importance of private personal data.VPN has been a hot topic for the last few years, especially in authoritarian countries where they are being banned at an alarming rate. With a VPN, it is extremely easy to by-pass restrictions and censorships being set by the ruling government.The popularity of VPNs can not only be credited to thought freedom but also to users wanting to bypass GEO-restrictions set by services like Netflix and the like. And more recently, the coronavirus has contributed largely to people working from home through a VPN.Per-Erik claims to have as a mission to educate the world on the importance of keeping your data private and protecting freedom of speech at all costs.Per-Erik Eriksson is the Editor in Chief of VPNetic and with the help of his research team they have compared hundreds of VPN services for speed, data leaks and log keeping making sure no foul services are being promoted.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.