Conscious Business Coach Elizabeth Semion to be Featured on Close Up Radio

IRVINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When business leaders consciously embrace the humanity of their employees, employees feel a greater sense of purpose, psychological safety and, evidence shows, achieve greater results.

Conscious business enterprises are those that choose to follow a business strategy in which they seek to benefit both human beings and the business environment. Conscious Business goals include looking at how we treat each other and make each other feel safe in work environments so employees can be the best that they can be.

Elizabeth Semion is a conscious business coach and facilitator who works with executives and other individuals to help restore the human side of business.

“I'm somebody that believes in taking care of the whole human being in the workplace and I’m doing my part to help create that reality,” says Semion. “If we treat everybody with the dignity they deserve, the better off we're going to be, and the better world we can create.”

Semion helps her clients develop the skills and tools to achieve outstanding results while doing business consciously and honoring themselves in the process. She shines a light on their strengths and their goals so that they can take actions while staying true to themselves.

“You're a complete whole person,” says Semion. “You are your skills, your needs, your emotions. You are your capacity to listen. The healthier you are as a whole person, the better you’re able to perform in all facets of your life.”

Semion has more than 15 years of experience in management and consulting in industries including finance, supply chain management, behavioral health and recruiting. During this time, Semion has worked with CFOs, CMOs, VPs, and other professionals in Silicon Valley and other parts of the world.

To have an even greater impact Semion opted to become certified in coaching and chose CBC Internationals’ Conscious Business certification because of her belief in the importance of the respect for the human being and the knowledge of the difference this can make in business.

How do we treat each other with respect? Semion says one of the ways we can do that is by being more compassionate towards others. Compassion opens up new possibilities for communication, collaboration and brings greater alignment towards the organization’s goals.

Of course, if we’re kind to others, but we're not kind to ourselves, that doesn't work well either. Semion also stresses the importance of self-compassion as an antidote to debilitating self-criticism.

“What am I doing that's within my control that is allowing me to move forward today?” asks Semion. “How am I creating myself for a better possibility in the future? These are the questions we also need to ask ourselves.”

