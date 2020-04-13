Coronavirus – Nigeria: 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina
As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.