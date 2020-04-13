There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,456 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 323 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina

As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

