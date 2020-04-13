Coronavirus – Nigeria: 323 confirmed cases, 85 discharged and 10 deaths of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

As at 09:10 pm 12th April, there are

323 confirmed cases 85 discharged 10 deaths

Lagos- 176 FCT- 56 Osun- 20 Edo- 12 Oyo- 11 Ogun- 7 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Katsina-5 Kwara- 4 Delta- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Ondo- 2 Benue- 1 Niger- 1 Anambra- 1 Kano-1



