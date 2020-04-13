There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,455 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 Microsite contains the latest guidelines for the Public and Health Workers

The NCDC #COVID19 microsite contains the latest guidelines for the public and health workers including:

*Advice on social distancing & self-isolation *Guidelines on case management & PPE *Guide for businesses & more

Access via https://bit.ly/3b8d3Zu.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.