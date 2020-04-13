Cognitive Assessment & Training Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Considered as formal tests, Cognitive evaluation and training assesses a person’s psychological functioning and speed of information processing, that help in defining and focusing on individual needs more effectively. Growing aging population and increased healthcare spending is also expected to be a major industry driver contributing to its growth over the foreseeable future. The global Cognitive Assessment and Training market is projected to at a CAGR of 32.5%. Smartphone and tablet proliferation have also resulted into easy accessibility of these tests, thereby growth opportunities for industry expansion in the immediate future. Globally, Dementia is expected to remain as one of the major neurological disease and the precision and capability of these solutions to detect such neurological disorders may contribute towards future market growth.

While these solutions are expected to provide multiple benefits that includes psychological education for sports management, personality management and individual, cultural and learning environments across regions may also pose challenges in several markets. The number of students applying for competitive exams is on an ever-increasing growth curve, also expected to provide growth avenues for the Cognitive evaluation and training industry over the forecast period. Rise in industry players may result in higher competition to provide value added solutions at effective costs, is also anticipated to provide avenues for further industry growth. Advancements in information technology has also resulted into more intuitive solutions, thereby surging demand.

The report comprehensively analyses the Cognitive Assessment & Training industry market by types, applications, players and regions.

Market Segmentation

The Cognitive Assessment & Training market is primarily segmented into Product Type and Application.

By Type, the market is split into:

Pen and Paper-based

Hosted

Biometrics

On the basis of the applications, the report focuses on the outlook and status for major applications, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application. The market by Application is split into:

Clinical Trial

Screening and Diagnostics

Brain Training

Academic Research

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

North America enjoys a dominant market share owing to large base of aging population and dementia patients. Rising adoption of such techniques in schools and colleges due to smartphone and tablet proliferation along with incidences of neurological diseases may also spur demand in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. Owing to the growth in the education sector, Europe is expected to witness steady demand.

In several developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, difference in their cultural and learning environment pose challenges that leads to a lack of awareness and acceptance of these tests thereby limiting the growth of Cognitive Assessment & Training market in these regions.

Industry News

These solutions are increasingly used in several application areas such as brain training, clinical trials, dementia screening, employer’ evaluation, concussion management, classroom learning and academic research. The solution is also used in various industrial sectors such as healthcare, education, pharmaceutical, sports and defence.

Table of Content

1 Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Overview

2 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Competitions by Players

3 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Competitions by Types

4 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Competitions by Applications

5 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Cognitive Assessment & Training Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market Forecast (2019-2025)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

