Coffee cup Market 2020 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The global coffee cup market is predicted grow at a rate of 3.2 percent over the next five years, according to a report prepared recently. Currently valued at 1237.9 million US dollars, this market is anticipated to be worth 1405 million US dollars by the year 2024. Focusing on coffee cup market volume and value at the global level, regional level and manufacturer level, this report presents a study of the scale of the global coffee cup market by researching historical data and forecasting future prospects.

A coffee cup is a vessel in which coffee is served. Traditionally made of glazed ceramic, each cup has a single handle to make it easier to hold while it is full of a hot beverage. These days, manufacturers also offer disposable coffee cups made of paper or other similar materials, which are in great demand in coffee shops and roadside cafés. The coffee cup market has excellent growth prospects, thanks to the increasing demand for coffee cups from restaurants and cafés. Manufacturers are promoting new product development, such as the recent launch of green coffee cups, which can be both composted and recycled.

Moreover, changing lifestyle standards and a rise in disposable income are likely to fuel the demand for coffee cups. The increasing demand from the commercial sector, and the launch of disposable and heat-resistant coffee cups are expected to drive the demand for coffee cups market over the next few years. One of the few factors which can affect the coffee cup market adversely is the fluctuation in the prices of the raw materials used to manufacture coffee cups. Apart from a comprehensive review of the coffee cup market, this report also offers insightful information about market shares and growth opportunities in this market analysed on the basis of product type, application, major manufacturers, and important regional markets.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global coffee cup market can be split into categories like 4oz, 6.5oz, 7oz, 8oz, 9oz, 10oz, 12oz, 16oz, and 20oz.

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into hot coffee and cold coffee.

Regional Overview:

Viewed from a regional standpoint, the global coffee cup market is comprised of the Americas, Asia-Pacific or APAC, Europe, and MEA (the Middle East and Africa). In each of these regions, there are a few key countries which drive the market.

In the Americas, the market players are United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, while in APAC, key markets include are China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia. In Europe, the market is fuelled by Germany, France, the United Kingdoms, Italy, Russia, and Spain, whereas in the MEA region, the important countries contributing to the growth of the coffee cup market are Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

Industry News:

Like many other industries, the coffee cup industry is driven by technological advancements, too. In May 2019, a manufacturer launched a smart coffee cup which is designed to keep the beverage it contains at a temperature which can be set in accordance with the user’s preference.

