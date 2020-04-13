Dr. Maurie Sutton of Zen My Brain to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy imbalances in your body cause emotional and physical problems later in life.

Dr. Maurie Sutton is the founder of Zen My Brain, an energy healing practice.

“I found when I had health issues and went the conventional way nothing seemed to help,” recalls Dr. Maurie. “I had really high levels of metal toxicity, such as lead, aluminum and mercury. I had really bad brain fog and neuropathy due to break down in nervous system. When I got into energy healing, I realized they could go away.”

Dr. Maurie specializes in alternative, holistic, healing modalities that relieve trauma, emotional and mental stress, false belief systems, physical distress, environmental stress, and other blocks that impact one's ability to function at full potential.

“It’s all connected: the mind, body and spirit,” says Dr. Maurie. “Your anxiety can manifest as neck pain. Trauma can be stored and create disease in one of your organs. So we need to put more trust in the body's ability to heal. If the energy is where it needs to be, the body will just do what it's supposed to do and heal itself.”

Today, Dr. Maurie is certified in Law of Attraction, Access Bars, Emotion Code, Body Code, Integrated Energy Therapy, Tuning Fork Therapy, Reiki II, and Advanced Energy Healing.

“It’s all about healing at the cellular level for permanent change,” says Dr. Maurie. ““All of these modalities are geared towards helping people release emotional and physical and mental blocks in their energy field. I have the tools and the intention to help people alleviate many of their problems.”

Access Bars is a powerful, healing technique involving touching 32 points on the head. This nurturing process has assisted thousands of people to sleep better, have better relationships, and significantly less anxiety and depression.

Emotion Code is an energy healing technique that helps identify and release trapped emotions. Trapped emotions can cause depression, anxiety, and block people from love and happiness.

Body Code is an energy healing technique that can be done in person, on phone, or Skype, and even by email. Through muscle testing, Body Code identifies and corrects energy imbalances that cause emotional and physical problems for people. It focuses on the health of the energy body and corrects blocked Chakras and Meridians. Body Code also looks at possible toxins, spiritual disconnection, nutritional deficiencies, spiritual disconnections, nutritional deficiencies, misalignments in body, pathogens, offensive energies and addresses those according to what the body needs. This work is about removing imbalance so that the body may heal itself.

“You find patterns when you're working on people and I find I can find the answer much quicker because my intuition tells me where to go,” says Dr. Maurie. “Once you clear it, it's gone forever and also from your lineage, so you won’t pass it on to your children.”

