Africa.com Convenes Top African Business Leaders with Harvard Business School Faculty to Respond to COVID-19

As COVID-19 takes hold of African economies, African business leaders are challenged with new risks and uncertainty. Africa.com has partnered with faculty of Harvard Business to lead a four week webinar series, “Crisis Management for African Business Leaders.”

The four-part webinar series starts on April 15 and will feature panel discussions led by the Harvard faculty, in conversation with leading African business leaders including:

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair, Massmart; Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa; Jay Ireland, Former President and CEO, GE Africa; Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, Trade and Development Bank; Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group and Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group.

Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com, said “We are moved beyond words with the generosity shown by African business leaders and Harvard faculty to set aside their own tremendous challenges today, in order to share their best thinking with other African business leaders on how they are taking companies forward and protecting the communities they serve.”

Registration is free at https://bit.ly/2wz86dg.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: laura.joseph@africa.com

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at https://iAfrica.com/, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.



