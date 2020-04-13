Global Hand Sanitizers Market Growth Analysis 2020, Business Opportunities, Share, Top Key Players and Segmentation
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hand Sanitizers Market
Hand sanitizer is an antiseptic liquid, foam, or gel used to inhibit the spread of infectious microorganisms and other harmful bacteria on the hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are generally more effective in eliminating microorganisms. The hand sanitizer is used to address microorganisms immune to soap and water. Alcohol-free hand sanitizers constitute another type of sanitizer. These do not strip away oils from the skin and retain moisture. Factors that drive the growth of the global hand sanitizer market include change in lifestyle of people and increase in consumer inclination towards health.
Moreover, rise in awareness about hand hygiene has significantly influenced the market. However, health hazardous associated with hand sanitizer are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future. The global Hand Sanitizers market is valued at 920 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hand Sanitizers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
3M Company
Best Sanitizers
Byotrol
GOJO Industries
Henkel
Lion
Unilever
Gojo industry
P&G
Linkwell
This report studies the global market size of Hand Sanitizers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hand Sanitizers in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Hand Sanitizers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hand Sanitizers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Gel
Foam
Spray
Others
Market size by End User
Restaurant
Hospital
School
Household
Offic building
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Hand Sanitizers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hand Sanitizers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Hand Sanitizers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Hand Sanitizers submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
