Life Innovator and Author Teresa Joy Engel to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANMORE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “These are curious times. In the face of the pervasive stress and overwhelm, we feel helpless while at the same time driven to fix it all. Clearly, this is the time to push fear aside, to cultivate compassion, and forgive ourselves for not having all the answers at hand. It’s time to turn inside to that intimate place of inner knowing where harmony resides and discover answers there. Be courageous, hopeful, seeing only the best moment by moment, always embracing faith.”

Life Innovator Teresa Engel is an acclaimed thought leader and author of the bestselling book, The Jam in My Sandwich: How to Create Harmony Even When Life Bites.

“I help you experience how living in harmony within frees you to be bold, authentic, and fearlessly creative,” says Teresa. “It’s about connecting and wholeheartedly celebrating yourself, truly honoring the unique being that is you.”

Teresa describes our “sandwich society,” which is always complex and full of responsibilities.

“When we’re distracted from what’s most important, we end up playing the victim, futilely looking for solutions outside of ourselves,” says Teresa. “Coming, instead, from a place of understanding and self-acceptance, we’re able to zoom in with absolute clarity on the adjustments necessary to become whole, happy, and healthy. That’s the jam part of our sandwich. Only then, is it possible to live in harmony, knowing everything we need is found within, especially the power to rise above the frustration, indecision, and disappointment that form the outer layers of our sandwich lives.”

Teresa’s wisdom has been hard-won, but, on her road to self-discovery, she has ultimately found resilience and resolve. Outgrowing her 25-year career in finance, she embarked upon entrepreneurship as a professional coach only to face a difficult midlife divorce. The experience led her to begin again, to rediscover her identity and reinvent her future. Last year, she celebrated her sixtieth birthday by writing her bestseller on the rewards of finding inner harmony.

“We are always learning and evolving,” says Teresa. “It’s easy to get blinded by our old, outmoded stories but, when we change our perspective and tell ourselves that new story, the one we want to make happen, a whole new world opens up.”

Teresa utilizes her natural abilities as a life innovator and intuitive healer to guide you toward the life you were truly meant to have.

“Once you begin living in inner harmony, the outer struggle ends, and all the goals you desired to achieve that were always just out of reach, success, wealth, health, and love now flow effortlessly to you,” says Teresa. “You CAN live in harmony, moving forward serenely amidst the chaos, even when we are sandwiched by life’s obstacles. We are far more powerful than we imagine.”

