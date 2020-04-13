Virtual Concerts Have Replaced the Stage for Award Winning Music School

7 year old Sophie Phan plays the piano while sister Emma dances in the background. Alberto Nequiz, age 13, performs for Westminster Arts Academy's first ever Virtual Spring Concert Series. 8 year old Alison Tran gives a double peace sign to her virtual audience.

The young students of Westminster Arts Academy are creating "stages" in their living rooms. Parents and siblings act as producers, directors, and editors.

It's a great opportunity for students not only to express their creativity and perform what they have learned, but for them to lead a fun family project, resulting in a unique and special masterpiece.” — Francis Rios, Executive Director of Westminster Arts Academy

WESTMINSTER , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange County’s largest private music academy and winner of the 2019 National Music School of the Year Award, the Westminster Arts Academy has brought their students to the virtual stage. All of the school’s nearly 1000 students have been invited to perform from their own “stage” at home.Westminster Arts Academy holds a “big stage” concert series twice per year, recently hosting 10 shows over 2 days last December for its students. On top of that, Academy students perform every month at a local retirement home in Huntington Beach. From local community events to large concert halls, students as young as 18 months are regularly performing for an audience. Until COVID-19 that is, an unexpected turn of events has turned a once highly active center for the arts into a 100% online academy Students and Teachers adapted quickly to an online only model due to the mandatory shut down and all lessons have been held on Zoom since the middle of March. Private students of piano, drums, guitar, violin, voice and other instruments have enjoyed interacting with their favorite teachers through their home computers and mobile devices. Even group classes such as ballet, hip hop, drawing, and painting are held virtually at its scheduled time each week. This is not to say that students aren’t excited about going back to meeting with their teachers in person, once again soon.Recently the Academy announced to its families, a first ever Virtual Concert Series, to be broadcasted live on social platforms at scheduled times from April 16th through the 19th. Students have been invited to create a performance video at home with the encouraged help from mom, dad, and siblings. The rules are simple. Be as creative as you want and have fun. Submissions have already been made to date and the short videos are full of clever introductions, fancy dresses, hand drawn mustaches, and homespun backgrounds creating a virtual stage unique to each student’s blossoming creative expression. The concerts will be available to watch live on the Westminster Arts Academy Facebook page, YouTube channel, and other social platforms at specific times. Contact the school for the current schedule.Westminster Arts Academy has been in operation in Orange County since 1991 and is currently is owned by 3 siblings Francis, Teresa, and Augustina Rios, in succession to their late father . Currently employing 45 dedicated teachers and office staff the Academy has been able to continue through the COVID-19 crisis and is currently offering free community classes online to all that wish to attend as well as free instruments to kids in need.

Student, Irene Alipio (9) performs for the Westminster Arts Academy's first ever Virtual Spring Concert Series.



