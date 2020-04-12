McKay’s Music Lessons Launches FREE Online Music Lessons for Students during the COVID-19 Pandemic
According to research learning to play a musical instrument can help reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression while regulating our emotions, improving concentration and our ability to process information.
Charles McKay who is a Multi-Instrumentalist, Educator and Co-Owner of McKay’s Music Lessons shares his personal experience with Music stating that it has helped
him overcome a variety of challenges in his life such as coping with the loss of his grandmother.
The team at McKay's Music Lessons intends to keep the music education alive to help members of our community mentally cope in these challenging times while protecting the health and welfare of our students. Students interested in joining this program can do so by visiting www.mckaysmusiclessons.com/gmp
Benefits of Generation Musician:
Live Online Piano and Guitar Lessons
Learn from a professional musician
Help keep music educators employed
Lessons are Free of charge; donations are welcome
Students of all ages can join
For educators who would like to join our mission to help keep music education alive at a time when our students need a creative outlet the most you can do so by visiting our website www.mckaysmusiclessons.com/gmp
As we all face this uncertain future together remember the seeds we sow today will determine the harvest the next generation reap tomorrow. We wish everyone in our community the best with their recovery and remember "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!".
