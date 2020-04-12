McKay’s Music Lessons Launches FREE Online Music Lessons for Students during the COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE , FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the COVID – 19 Pandemic over 47 million people across our nation have lost their jobs. As stress, anxiety, and depression are on the raise the team at McKay’s Music Lessons has decided to join in the fight against COVID-19 by launching “Generation Musician”. This program offers free online piano and guitar lessons for students of all ages.According to research learning to play a musical instrument can help reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression while regulating our emotions, improving concentration and our ability to process information.Charles McKay who is a Multi-Instrumentalist, Educator and Co-Owner of McKay’s Music Lessons shares his personal experience with Music stating that it has helpedhim overcome a variety of challenges in his life such as coping with the loss of his grandmother.The team at McKay's Music Lessons intends to keep the music education alive to help members of our community mentally cope in these challenging times while protecting the health and welfare of our students. Students interested in joining this program can do so by visiting www.mckaysmusiclessons.com/gmp Benefits of Generation Musician:Live Online Piano and Guitar LessonsLearn from a professional musicianHelp keep music educators employedLessons are Free of charge; donations are welcomeStudents of all ages can joinFor educators who would like to join our mission to help keep music education alive at a time when our students need a creative outlet the most you can do so by visiting our website www.mckaysmusiclessons.com/gmp As we all face this uncertain future together remember the seeds we sow today will determine the harvest the next generation reap tomorrow. We wish everyone in our community the best with their recovery and remember "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work!".



