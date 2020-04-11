COVID-19 Community Coalition will fly the flag to honor healthcare & essential workers

COVID-19 Community Coalition

The San Jose-based community group urges all Americans to join in paying tribute to the courage and bravery of those serving on the Coronavirus front line.

It’s time to recognize the non-stop heroic work of every single essential worker involved in the defeat of this insidious virus.” — Mohinder Mann

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- All of America is asked to participate in the flying of the American flag, starting on Sunday, April 12th, in honor of those serving on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus . The San Jose-based community group, COVID-19 Community Coalition , is behind the effort to acknowledge the day in and day out courageous efforts of the front liners battling the coronavirus along with innocent Americans that have lost their lives to the vicious coronavirus attack. The flag displays will continue to fly throughout our nation’s fight to defeat the coronavirus.“Our nation has been on a constant “Code Blue” alert now for several weeks,” Mohinder Mann , Coalition founding member, said. “It’s time to recognize the non-stop heroic work of every single essential worker involved in the defeat of this insidious virus.” Code Blue is the standardized code for medical emergencies.“The flag is a symbol of respect, honor, and patriotism,” Sam Brown said. We choose to display it every day until the coronavirus battle is won. It’s a small way to honor those that are fighting to save the lives of our citizens and residents..” The flag will also serve as a reminder of the respect that we have for those essential workers putting their lives at risk to ensure that American’s are able to live their life with "Stay-at-Home" government directives in place.The COVID-19 Community Coalition is asking all households, civil and military organizations, and communities within Santa Clara County to join us in honoring the front line soldiers against the COVID-19 coronavirus.The COVID-19 Coalition aims to help with organizing the private-sector response to the ongoing pandemic and help healthcare workers save lives. At the same time, the Coalition is working in unity to help community members recover from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.For more information, please visit www.Covid19Coalition.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.