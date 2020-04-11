Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 11 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2028. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 75 053.

Reporting of New Death

It is with sadness that we report a new COVID-19 related death. This takes the total number of death to 25.

The deceased patient is a 61 year old male from the Western Cape. His underlying medical conditions included diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and also appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient.



