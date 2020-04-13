Darwin Automotive Provides Vital Assistance & Tools to Auto Dealership Partners & OEMs during COVID-19

Virtual Deal Maker" will be free to Darwin’s existing digital retailing customers nationwide not just for 90-days, but for the life of their agreement

dealerships will need these tools for the long haul, and we didn’t want our partners to go months down the road to suddenly be getting a bill for $1200-2000 a month after the "free period" expired.” — Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Darwin Automotive today announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and numerous requests from its dealership partners and OEMs for help, it will be providing its industry-leading "Virtual Deal Maker" tool for free to its existing digital retailing customers nationwide for the life of their agreement.The Virtual Deal Maker tool enables dealership personnel located anywhere in the world to virtual "desk" their online consumers, conducting multiple deals and options while the customer is online. This functionality enables the online consumer to interact anywhere and at any time with the dealership, just as if they were in front of the dealership’s employees.In just seconds the dealership’s sales team can view multiple lenders, programs and other valuable items including dealer cash and front and back end profits. This enables them to properly desk the deal virtually with their customers and efficiently close transactions.“Auto dealerships need help, and with our tools we are uniquely positioned to provide that help. We decided to provide this to our customers at no charge as its vital that our dealership partners can virtually transact profitably right now. Consumers will want to engage in a ‘contactless way’ for the foreseeable future and dealerships will need to transact business virtually to meet this demand,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive. “Some providers are offering tools free for two months, or at 50% off for April and May. But dealerships will need these tools for the long haul, and we didn’t want our partners to go months down the road to suddenly be getting a bill for $1200-2000 a month after the "free period" expired. So, we are giving this tool to our partners for free for the life of their agreements as we feel it is an investment in their future and ours!” Battista added.Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 5,800 dealerships subscribed to its programs and was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered 504,000 deals on its platform last month and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: https://darwinautomotive.com About Darwin Automotive:More information is available at https://darwinautomotive.com , or by calling 1-732-781-9010.



