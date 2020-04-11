Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (11 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 345; of this four of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases sixty nine (69). Additionally, six (6) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries ten (10). The Details of the newly confirmed cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian 33 Female She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 2 Ethiopian 30 Female She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine - 3 Ethiopian 29 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 4 Ethiopian 42 Male - -

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 3577 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 345 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 4 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 54 Patients in intensive care 0 New recovered 6 Total recovered 10 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 69

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who has contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such as hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.



