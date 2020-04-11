Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West
Information is power. Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West, aimed at strengthening public health measures in prevention, control & suppression of COVID-19.
Social distancing is strictly observed.
#KomeshaCorona updateDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.