Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West

Information is power. Sensitization of Health workers at Dandu health centre, Mandera West, aimed at strengthening public health measures in prevention, control & suppression of COVID-19.

Social distancing is strictly observed.

#KomeshaCorona update

