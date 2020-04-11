Coronavirus - Africa: COVID-19 update (11 April 2020)

#COVID19 cases in Africa rise to over 12,700 – with 2,050 recoveries & 666 associated deaths reported. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://bit.ly/2XyUR7k.



