Coronavirus – Kenya: Sensitization activity conducted at Wajir military base on COVID-19
Public health promotion officers and Kenya Redcross conducts a sensitization activity at Wajir military base on COVID-19.
Key health issues addressed included importance of hand hygiene & social distancing, among others.
#KomeshaCoronaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
