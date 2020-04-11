Coronavirus – Nigeria: United Nations (UN) Nigeria donates Ambulances to Lagos, Reiterates Solidarity with Nigerian Government

The United Nations system in Nigeria has donated three ambulances to the Lagos State government as part of its support to the Government led-efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. “The UN family stands in solidarity with the federal government of Nigeria during these trying times.” The UN Resident-Coordinator Edward Kallon had said.

Mr Kallon, who was represented by the Officer-in-Charge (OiC), World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, Dr Fiona Braka, emphasised the assurances of the UN support in fighting COVID-19 in Nigeria and noted that the donation of the ambulances would undoubtedly boost the fight against COVID-19, and support the commendable efforts of the Lagos State Government in containing the pandemic.

Receiving the keys to the ambulances from Dr Braka, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the United Nations for the donation of the three ambulances and especially for the support being received since the first index case of Coronavirus was announced on 27 February 2020.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, appreciated the UN’s gesture and said, “These ambulances will aid in contact tracing as well as other activities involved in bringing the last case to book.”

He called on the general public to continue complying with the rules and regulations set by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure the spread of the virus is fully contained in the country. “Other states should also emulate Lagos’ response to the pandemic.” He added.

Secretary to the Government of Nigeria, Boss Mustapha, and other members of Presidential Task Force, including the Director General Nigeria Center for Disease Control Dr Chikwe Ihekewazu and Lagos State government functionaries witnessed the hand-over ceremony.



