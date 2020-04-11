Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 24 deaths and total of 2003 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2003.

Total number of tests conducted : 73 028 Total confirmed Cases : 2003 Total deaths : 24 Total recoveries : 410

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

PROVINCE CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES TOTAL DEATHS TOTAL RECOVERIES GAUTENG 801 3 157 WESTERN CAPE 541 6 152 KWAZULU – NATAL 412 12 15 FREE STATE 94 3 61 EASTERN CAPE 68 0 3 LIMPOPO 24 0 13 MPUMALANGA 20 0 6 NORTH WEST 18 0 3 NORTHERN CAPE 15 0 0 UNALLOCATED 10 0 0

MASKS

Face-masks are recommended as an addition to hand-washing and social distancing. The face mask should never be promoted as our primary prevention strategy and should never be promoted separately from hand-washing and social distancing.

To ensure that N95 masks and surgical masks are secured for workers who really need them, we would like to recommend that the cloth face-mask should be used by the general population.

We are satisfied that there is sufficient scientific evidence to show that the cloth face mask significantly reduces the amount of virus that can be emitted.

It is nevertheless important to observe basic rules of the use of cloth face masks to ensure that they are safe for use:

• The face-mask must cover the nose and mouth completely. • Face-masks should not be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing. • Face-masks should never be touched – fidgeting with the mask repeatedly is strongly discouraged as it is important to avoid touching the face with hands. The inner side of the mask should not be touched by hands. • Wash hands before and after donning or removing the face-mask. • Wash cloth face-masks with warm soapy water and iron when dry. Ironing assists with decontamination. • Change your cloth face mask if it is wet or visibly soiled. • Each person will need to have at least 2 face-masks so that one face-mask is available when the other is being washed.

Issued by: Department of Health



