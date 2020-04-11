Coronavirus - Africa: World Health Organization (WHO) Africa's Polio Eradication Programme is supporting the fight through surveillance & contact tracing

As the #COVID19 pandemic spreads, WHO Africa's #Polio Eradication Programme is supporting the fight through surveillance & contact tracing. Dr. Pascal, Programme Coordinator, sheds light on the response & COVID-19's impact on polio. https://bit.ly/2Xu1CHE via YouTube.



