Coronavirus – Nigeria: 305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria till now

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos 3 in Katsina 2 in FCT 1 in Niger 1 in Kaduna 1 in Anambra 1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.



