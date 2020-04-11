Coronavirus – Cameroon: Out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation
Good news this morning: out of the 43 positive cases isolated in Olembé, 37 have been cured and 03 others are under investigation. With a little more rigor and responsibility, you can get results. Vigilance!!!Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
