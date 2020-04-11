There were 278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,728 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Kenya: Use Digital Payment methods instead of Cash as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus Outbreak

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

We are advising you to use digital payment methods like mobile banking and debit and credit cards instead of cash as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

#KomeshaCorona

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
