When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 10, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 10, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Whole Foods Market Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Whole Foods Market stores are voluntarily recalling Minestrone Soup because the products may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk ingredients run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were available with sell-by dates of 4/17/2020 or before and can be identified by the PLU code printed on the product scale labels beginning with 248529 for soup sold in clear plastic deli-style containers of various weight and 246691 for soup sold in clear plastic bags weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz. All affected products have been removed from store shelves. No allergic reactions have been reported to date. The issue was discovered during a standard label review.

The products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.