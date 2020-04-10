TGTE Wishes Speedy Recovery for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

NEW YORK, USA, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Dear Prime Minister Johnson:I write to you on behalf of Tamils worldwide to express our collective wish for your speedy recovery from COVID-19. It was with great sadness that we learned of your diagnosis and hospitalization, as the UK is a deeply valued friend to the Tamil community. We are encouraged, however, that you are in the care of the UK’s great doctors and are in good spirits. I am confident that the fortitude you show as Prime Minister will usher you through this challenging time.Eelam Tamils (i.e. Tamils from the island of Sri Lanka worldwide) also extend our hope for a full and rapid recovery to your fiancée, as well as to the UK at large. Recent news that the pandemic’s curve in the UK shows signs of flattening is a testament to your government’s strategic response to this grave and global challenge.The thoughts and prayers of Tamils remain with you, your family, Great Britain, and the Commonwealth throughout the weeks ahead. We look forward to the restoration of your personal vitality and to your vital leadership on the world stage.Sincerely,Visuvanathan RudrakumaranPrime MinisterTransnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)Twitter: @TGTE_PMOEmail: r.thave@tgte.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.