Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda - 10 April 2020

Today, all the 439 samples tested were NEGATIVE for COVID-19 at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda still stands at 53.

A cumulative of 4,301 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda. A total of 439 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 610 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

A total of 654 individuals have so far been discharged from the quarantine centers.

All the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (31), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the general population to stay at home and adhere to the preventive guidelines.



