Burns Funding Creates a Platform for Millennials to Start Their Own Business and Rise from the Ashes of COVID-19 Crisis

Peter J. Burns III

Burns Funding has partnered with one of the nation’s leading credit building companies and the foremost SBA loan specialists to create The Millennial Magic.

Many millennials have great ideas. But they lack the funding or knowledge to get the venture off the ground. Let’s change that.” — Peter J. Burns III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countless millennials have been laid off in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, shattering their ability to earn a living.“But when one door closes, another one opens,” says Peter J. Burns III , a serial startup entrepreneur and founder of Burns Funding.To that end, Burns Funding announced today that it has partnered with one of the nation’s leading credit building companies and the country’s foremost SBA loan specialists to create The Millennial Magic , a program designed to help young people realize their entrepreneurial dreams. With the funding team in place, Burns, a former professor of entrepreneurship, will provide the educational and mentoring component.Burns is a big believer in millennials, having co-founded dozens of businesses with young people over the last two decades. “Many millennials have great ideas,” he says, “but lack the funding or knowledge to get the venture off the ground. Let’s change that.”Millennials can participate in the program by visiting Burns Funding and filling out the following form.Completing the form will trigger an engagement with Burns, who is passionate about helping would-be entrepreneurs mold their business plan into a fundable venture.“Peter is very skilled at connecting the dots, elevating an existing business idea into a concept that can be successful with the proper amount of funding,” said Darrell Hornbacher, the president of Midas Network, Arizona largest credit repair firms and an emerging provider of funding resources.Burns Funding and Midas Networks are joined by Strategies for Small Businesses, which specializes in SBA loans. Together, they provide the final missing ingredient between a millennial’s idea and his or her success.“These are unprecedented times,” said Burns, noting that the federal government has a powerful interest in seeing small business re-emerge in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. “Together, we have a unique ability to provide insightful direction to nascent business ideas.”Burns has always had a soft spot for millennials, who he says have been given a bad rap.“I’m here to tell you that there really are exceptions to the way millennials are typecast,” said Burns, who taught entrepreneurship courses as an adjunct at the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. “I’m a lifelong entrepreneur and I’ve made some great hires who are young people. Many of them also have gone on start their own business. I want to see hundreds of other young entrepreneurs fulfill their own dream to be a business owner in the coming year.”About Burns FundingBurns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools, in particular, stand out.First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.



