The Economics of the Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic Explained

As the coronavirus continues its march around the world, governments have turned to proven public health measures to physically disrupt the contagion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this uncharted territory, naming the crisis a global recession adds little clarity beyond setting the expectation of negative growth. Pressing questions to include the path of the shock and recovery, whether economies will be able to return to their pre-shock output levels and growth rates, and whether there will be any structural legacy from the coronavirus crisis.

This didn’t look good even a few weeks ago. As the virus began to spread, politicians, policymakers, and markets, informed by the pattern of historical outbreaks, looked on while the early (and thus more effective and less costly) window for social distancing closed. Now, much further along the disease trajectory, the economic costs are much higher, and predicting the path has become nearly impossible, as multiple dimensions of the crisis are unprecedented and unknowable.

The window for social distancing — the only known approach to effectively address the disease — is short. In Hubei province, it was missed, but the rest of China was sure not to miss it. In Italy, the window was missed, and then the rest of Europe missed it too. In the U.S., still constrained by insufficient testing, the early window was also missed. As the disease proliferates, social-distancing measures will have to be enacted more broadly and for longer to achieve the same effect, choking economic activity in the process.

Another wave of infections remains a real possibility, meaning that even countries that acted relatively quickly are still at risk every time they nudge their economies back to work. Indeed, we have seen some resurgence of the virus in Singapore and Hong Kong. In that sense, history will tell if their early and aggressive responses paid off.

At present, the economic outlook for late actors looks bleak, having caught politicians, policymakers, and financial markets off guard. What happened in the last four weeks was not part of the risk calculation. Forecasts won’t help much here. For example, consensus estimates for initial unemployment claims in the U.S. were around 1.6 million this week, but the figure came in at 3.28 million — a historically unprecedented figure, about five times greater than the largest weekly increase in the global financial crisis. Notoriously unreliable at the best of times, forecasts look especially dubious now as there are simply too many unknowable aspects.



