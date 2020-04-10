AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March YTD - March Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Mar 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 11,524 13,614 -15.4 26,476 29,077 -8.9 103,743 40 < 100 HP 4,024 4,746 -15.2 10,620 11,345 -6.4 37,983 100+ HP 1,288 1,579 -18.4 3,593 3,608 -0.4 8,574 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,836 19,939 -15.6 40,689 44,030 -7.6 150,300 4WD Farm Tractors 202 244 -17.2 548 590 -7.1 738 Total Farm Tractors 17,038 20,183 -15.6 41,237 44,620 -7.6 151,038 Self-Prop Combines 362 411 -11.9 800 977 -18.1 1,011

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.