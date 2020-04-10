There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,782 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  March   YTD - March Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Mar 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 11,524 13,614 -15.4   26,476 29,077 -8.9 103,743
  40 < 100 HP 4,024 4,746 -15.2   10,620 11,345 -6.4 37,983
  100+ HP 1,288 1,579 -18.4   3,593 3,608 -0.4 8,574
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,836 19,939 -15.6   40,689 44,030 -7.6 150,300
4WD Farm Tractors 202 244 -17.2   548 590 -7.1 738
Total Farm Tractors 17,038 20,183 -15.6   41,237 44,620 -7.6 151,038
Self-Prop Combines 362 411 -11.9   800 977 -18.1 1,011

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.