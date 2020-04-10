Swimsuit Manufacturer SWIM USA Utilizes It's Factories to Manufacture and Donate PPE For Local Hospitals

SWIM USA, the manufacturer of Miraclesuit and many other popular swim brands, is marshaling its resources to support the efforts of local hospitals near its corporate headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWIM USA staff have volunteered to produce masks and gowns in the company’s sample and design studios, working tirelessly for the community to provide protection for those who need it most. Placing an emphasis on smaller towns and hospitals, the company hopes to reach those who may not be getting the same aid and attention as larger urban areas. Keith Lombardi, President of SWIM USA shared that “We are doing all we can to help others during this crisis. We’re all in this together and community is at the forefront now more than ever. We’ve been making apparel in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania for over eighty years and we are using our talented associates and know-how to support the community as best we can.” Susan DeMusis, President of Miraclesuit, adds, “We are proud to be producing masks for health facilities within the tri-state area including St. Lukes University Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center. We feel fortunate to be able to have our teams move from making swimsuits to producing desperately needed masks and other PPE, hopefully helping medical workers feel more protected during this unprecedented time.” For additional information, please contact: Sandra Davidoff Director of Corporate Community Affairs sdavidoff@swimusa.com

Attachment

Sandra Davidoff SWIM USA 9086706314 sdavidoff@swimusa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.