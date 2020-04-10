Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification on the third COVID-19 death in Ethiopia

On April 6, 2020, issued press statement, it was notified that a 65 years old female Ethiopian Dukem resident, was confirmed for COVID-19. The patient was admitted to hospital on April 4, 2020 for underlying medical condition. Upon showing symptoms of COVID-19, she was tested positive on April 6, 2020 and admitted to the treatment center the same date. She was in critical condition Since admission and was receiving intensive care. Unfortunately, she passed away today. As of today, there are three (3) deaths due to COVID-19 in our country. Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would As to strongly advise for the public, to strictly implement all precaution measures For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email ephieoc@gmail.com.



