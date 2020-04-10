New Petition Demands for Good Friday to Be Declared National U.S. Holiday

A new petition has been started on the Whitehouse.Gov website and it aims to attain a commemorative status for the Good Friday holiday in the United States.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, April 10, 2020 – As the world battles with an economic recession, food shortage, and several other factors during the critical situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, many frontline workers and essential workers are still risking their lives by going to work every day and facing potential health risks. A new petition on the Whitehouse.Gov website aims to get the attention of President Donald Trump and have Good Friday on the 10th of April be declared a national holiday. This will give frontline workers a much-needed break and will also commemorate the highly important Christian holiday.Good Friday has a commemorative status in more than 135 countries where it is deemed a national holiday. While some states do observe the Good Friday holiday in the United States, it is not a national federal holiday even though it is a very significant occasion for millions of devout Christians residing in the States. Good Friday signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Cavalry, making it a day for Christians to reflect and show respect.A spokesperson for the petition made an official press statement “We the people want President Donald Trump to issue an executive order and declare Good Friday as a national federal holiday due to the several important points highlighted in our petition. While most majorly Christian countries observe Good Friday as a national holiday, the United States does not. We believe that Good Friday should be a day where all trade should be halted and all financial institutions and businesses should be closed in order to pay respect to the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.”The spokesperson further added “Especially this year, our frontline workers could use Good Friday as a holiday due to the added work pressure and health risks that they are facing. They are working under highly critical conditions and could use Good Friday as a day off to distance themselves from the public for a while and refuel themselves. We urge all people to support our cause and sign our petition so we can bring this to the President’s attention.”The official petition page can be seen at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/good-friday-national-holiday-petition Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodFridayNationalHolidayCampaign END###



