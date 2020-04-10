Heart Alchemy Yoga Concludes 30 day Covid-19 Meditation Series for Anxiety Relief

Covid-19 Meditation for Anxiety Relief

Heart Alchemy Yoga wraps up it’s 30 day meditation video series for Covid-19 Meditation and anxiety relief.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, April 13th, 2020 Heart Alchemy Yoga will wrap up it’s 30 day free meditation video series for Covid-19 Meditation and anxiety relief which has given the global YouTube audience solace during this stressful time, utilizing both mindfulness and guided meditation techniques.

The current global Pandemic has created upheaval and enormous collective anxiety amongst people the world over. These pressures and the global reality of the fear of contracting the virus, the hardships of being alone, financial distress, fears of finding food and fear of death have the potential to contribute to a severe mental health crisis.

This 30 day meditation challenge has been produced with love and care with the goal of providing respite in some small way. Michelle Goldstein, Heart Alchemy’s co-founder has producing these 30 free meditations so meditation practitioners and those seeking a means of calming themselves have a broad toolkit to help them ease anxiety, assuage fear and depression and practice compassion for themselves and others.

Michelle had this to say: “Over the course of these 30 days, we’ve heard from hundreds of people around the world who have shared their stories and confirmed that this corona virus meditation series has helped them deal with their situation. I feel humbled to have the privilege of filming these mindfulness meditations and am glad to know they are helping people get through this pandemic”.

The Covid-19 Anxiety relief video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WnxvU1_xOI&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7Mc8DgdggN8Ham5ip1rx6qo and will be updated with a new meditation daily.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

