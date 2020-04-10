The GIANT Company Announces $250,000 Emergency Grant Program to Support Small Businesses During COVID-19 Pandemic

In partnership with Team Pennsylvania, GIANT to provide funds to farms, processors, and other small food businesses

/EIN News/ -- CARLISLE, Pa., April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GIANT Company announced today a $250,000 emergency grant program, in partnership with Team Pennsylvania, to support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“As Pennsylvania’s second-largest private employer and as a company that has been able to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic, The GIANT Company has a responsibility to help mitigate the economic impact in the Commonwealth,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “From family farms to local food artisans and manufacturers throughout the rest of the supply chain, small businesses are hurting, and livelihoods are at risk. These men and women are instrumental in feeding Pennsylvanians, and we want to do our part to help them in their time of need.”

Applications are now being accepted online through April 24 from any small business involved in growing, making or processing food within the Commonwealth. The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.

“Bringing the public and private sectors together to solve our biggest challenges is what we do at Team Pennsylvania,” said Ryan Unger, president and CEO, Team Pennsylvania. “We are proud and grateful to partner with The GIANT Company on this endeavor that will provide some relief to companies in the Commonwealth working tirelessly to keep our agricultural economy and food supply going.”

“This amazing effort by The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania demonstrates the critical importance of forming public-private partnerships to support our communities,” said Dennis M. Davin, Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development. “This kind of leadership--combined with the Wolf Administration’s efforts to bolster the supply chain, protect small businesses, and support the food and wellness needs of all Pennsylvanians--is exactly the path forward to sustaining our communities and overcoming this unprecedented and challenging time.”

"The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania have been invaluable partners in good times,” Pennsylvania Secretary of the Department Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Their leadership will help position Pennsylvania agriculture to emerge from this challenging time ready to recover and grow together.”

For additional information on criteria and to apply for an emergency grant from The GIANT Company online, visit: https://teampa.com/giant-ag-grants/. Recipients will be notified in early May.

“Our collaboration with Team Pennsylvania is the latest effort GIANT is undertaking as we do our part to help the Commonwealth through the pandemic,” added Bertram. “With these emergency grants, we hope to provide some relief to keep people employed, strengthen businesses, and keep Pennsylvanians fed – now and in the future.”

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT DIRECT and MARTIN’S DIRECT. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

About Team Pennsylvania

Team Pennsylvania is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1997 to connect private and public sector leaders to achieve and sustain progress for Pennsylvania. Strong relationships between business and government are necessary for the betterment of our Commonwealth. Our agricultural initiatives began in 2016 in order to support the collective of industries as key drivers within Pennsylvania’s economy. Our collaborative work results in innovation that drives entrepreneurial spirit, improves and strengthens our workforce, and contributes to a growing and vibrant economy in Pennsylvania.

Contact:

Ashley Flower

860-966-1727

ashley.flower@giantmartins.com



