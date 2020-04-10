Medical Sensors Market is set to grow with 9.1% CAGR through 2026

Global Medical Sensors Market

2020 Medical Sensors Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Medical sensors market is driven by increasing geriatric population, increased demand for home-based medical treatment, advancements in technology in the medical device industry, increased acceptance of IoT-based medical devices and increased spending on healthcare worldwide.



The use of pressure sensors in medical devices such as heart rate monitoring devices, inhalers and ventilators, blood pressure monitoring devices and other devices are the main contributing factor for a large share of the pressure sensor sector to the market growth.



Further, other factors driving the growth of non-invasive product sensors include increased production for portable monitoring devices and increased IoT-based pharmaceutical products.



In addition, adoption of remote monitoring systems, mobile cardiac telemetry apps, mobile personal digital assistant (PDA) systems, outpatient wireless EEG recorders, and outpatient tracking of events are some of the major factors attributable to market development.



The incorporation of monitoring technologies into smartphones and portable devices is a crucial development in patient care, resulting in high growth during the forecast period for patient monitoring applications.



North America and Asia Pacific to lead the regional market growth

North America holds the largest market share for medical sensors regionally due to America's greater population size and higher healthcare spending as a percentage of total GDP in developed countries such as the US and Canada.

Further, in terms of technical developments, increased health care expenditure as a percentage of total GDP and incorporation of health information technology (IT) into primary care, the demand for medical sensors has seen tremendous growth.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expanding at a healthy pace during the forecast period as a result of rising investments in research and innovation centers and government programs and policies favoring IT healthcare equipment are key factors supporting the market growth regionally.

For example, University of South Australia (UniSA) established a joint laboratory in advanced lasers and sensors with Shandong Academy of Sciences (SDAS) supported by the South Australian Government.

Therefore, high unmet needs of the major population are creating more key opportunities for the market players over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Contribution by prominent market players to trigger the market share

Novel developments and acquisition by the key players to prompt the medical sensors market growth. For instance, in 2020, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center (SPHCC) used IoT tech and wearable sensors to monitor COVID-19 patients.

Further, in 2020, Semtech Corporation and Polysense Technologies Inc. developed a series of smart human body temperature monitoring devices Semtech’s LoRa® and shipped to Italy to help with its Coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

In addition, in 2020, TE Connectivity acquired majority share of First Sensor to empower its product base of sensors, connectors and systems and add to capabilities that support its growth.

Moreover, in 2020, Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre 14 Day System was used by frontline healthcare workers in hospitals of the U.S to remotely monitor patients with diabetes who can scan² to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

Other key players contributing in the medical sensors market include Texas Instrument, TE Connectivity, First Sensor, Medtronics Plc, NXP Semiconductors, Tekscan Inc., Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Proteus Digital Health, Sensirion, Cirtec Medical, Sensirion, Innovative Sensor Technology, Keller America, OmniVision Technologies, Masimo, TDK Sensors, Stanley Healthcare, EnviteC, and Merit Medical Systems among others.

