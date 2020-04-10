Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 status update – 10 April 2020
New: 1 confirmed case; 1 death; 1 recovery.
Cumulative Cases: 40 Total Recoveries: 25 Total Deaths: 2 Active Cases: 13Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
