BioCorRx Offers Free Access to the UnCraveRx™ Mobile Platform for Weight Loss Management During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today announced that it is offering free access to the UnCraveRx™ App for a limited time. Anyone interested can download the UnCraveRx™ App online at www.myuncraverx.com or through the Android or iOS app store. The app includes cardio, strength training, endurance fitness classes that cover a range of fitness styles, nutrition advice, and lifestyle support. It also offers tools to track calorie intake and expenditure, overall physical activity, and distance tracking.



Lourdes Felix, CFO, President and Director, stated, “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing millions of people around the world to adjust to life indoors. During the quarantine, it is important for people to have access to exercise and nutritional programs in order to boost the immune system and also provide some stress relief. The UnCraveRx™ app features on-demand virtual lifestyle, fitness, nutrition support and lifestyle modification group support. We want the UnCraveRx™ to serve as a platform for people to be able to learn about what it takes to make good choices for their bodies and help people find the advantage they need in order to meet their lifestyle goals during this time and beyond.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. BioCorRx does not diagnose, treat, or sell the program to patients. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

