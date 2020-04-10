UPS Announces Move To Virtual Annual Meeting Of Shareowners For 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Parcel Service, Inc. today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET, will be conducted through virtual means only due to the public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and safety of its shareowners, employees and stakeholders. Shareowners can participate via live webcast, but may not physically attend the meeting this year.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareowners as of the close of business on March 16, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.

Shareowners can participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UPS2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice of internet availability previously received by shareowners. Shareowners may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website.

All shareowners are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareowners who have previously sent in proxies, or voted via telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

