The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shifts Temecula Operations to Produce Face Shields for COVID-19 First Responders

Shipment of 9,000 face shields donated to areas of critical need in Temecula, Calif. and New York, with more donations to come

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help address the critical shortage of personal protective equipment in the fight against the novel coronavirus, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has shifted production in its Temecula, California manufacturing plant to produce face shields to help protect healthcare workers and first responders in critical need areas across the country.



The Company’s Temecula facility, which normally produces durable products including lawn spreaders, has recently moved to produce face shields. The shields, which were molded and created in-house by the Temecula team, can be worn alone or over other protective equipment to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“Our country is facing a challenge unlike anything it’s ever seen before,” said Jim Hagedorn, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “During times like this, it’s the responsibility of every citizen, and especially every company, to do the right thing to protect our people and help our country remain strong. I can’t thank our Temecula team enough for the hard work they’ve put in to create these face shields and support our community’s first responders.”

The first shipment of 9,000 face shields is being donated to first responders, including police officers and hospital workers, in Temecula, California, the County of Nassau in New York and New York State. The Company plans to continue producing and donating face shields as needed across the United States throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The Temecula facility is also producing face shields for the Company’s own associates.

“We are grateful to ScottsMiracle-Gro for this very generous donation of face shields for the members of the Nassau County Police Department,” said Alexandra Nigolian, executive director of the Nassau County Police Department Foundation. “These masks will be used by the men and women of the Nassau County Police Department to ensure their protection as they are out protecting us.”

“It's wonderful when companies reach across sectors to work as a team,” said Kelly Motadel, Chief Executive Officer, Vista Community Clinic, in Vista California. “This is an example of that and it will result in protecting our patients and clinicians...it will save lives."

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

Contact:

Molly Jennings

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Phone (937) 578-1352

Molly.Jennings@Scotts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.