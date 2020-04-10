Anticoagulant Drug Market Update - See How Industry Players are Preparing against Covid-19 depression

The latest research study from AMA with title Global Anticoagulant Drug by Key players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2025.

The anticoagulant drug has high growth prospects owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of venous thromboembolism, stroke and etc.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

AstraZeneca plc (United Kingdom)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States)

Armetheon, Inc. (United States)

Emisphere Technologies (United States)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (India)

Abbott Laboratories (United States)

Baxter International Inc. (United States)

Eli Lilly and Company (United States)

Microbix Biosystems Inc (Canada)

Bayer AG (Germany)

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. (Germany)

Anticoagulants are medicines that help prevent blood clots. They're given to people at a high risk of getting clots, to reduce their chances of developing serious conditions such as strokes and heart attacks. The anticoagulant drug has high growth prospects owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of venous thromboembolism, stroke and etc. Rising research and development in the new drug invention expected to drive anticoagulant drugs over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Coumarins & Indandiones, Factor Xa Inhibitors, Heparins, Thrombin Inhibitors), Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Artificial Heart Valve, Pulmonary Embolism, Prevention of Blood Clots, Heart Attack), Route of Administration (Oral Route, Parenteral Route), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Clinical Trials for New Durg Invention

Market Growth Drivers: Increase in Prevalence of Venous Thromboembolism, and Stroke

Rising Number of Geriatric Population

Restraints: The Higher Price of Drug

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Medical Drugs

Challenges: Intense Competition among Market Players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

The epidemiology of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving and a number of companies have begun to invest in this space. The absence of proven therapeutic options and the lack of a vaccine to protect against infection has led to a race to develop effective interventions. A range of players - from pharma and biotech firms to academic institutions and government agencies - have thrown their hats in the ring.

