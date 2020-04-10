Coronavirus – Cameroon: Mandatory Wearing of Masks in Public Places
Let's activate this morning, the MANDATORY wearing of masks in public places. Our SMEs will produce in quantity. It should also be noted that specialized COVID-19 treatment centres are under construction. Together, we will overcome this epidemic. Trust the Government.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.