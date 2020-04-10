Coronavirus – Cameroon: Mandatory Wearing of Masks in Public Places

Let's activate this morning, the MANDATORY wearing of masks in public places. Our SMEs will produce in quantity. It should also be noted that specialized COVID-19 treatment centres are under construction. Together, we will overcome this epidemic. Trust the Government.



