Coronavirus – Cameroon: 80,366 households were visited and sensitized as part of the Douala operation

As part of the Douala operation, 80,366 households were visited and sensitized; 198,640 people were evaluated with 85.2% of the acceptance rate against 14.8% of refusal. 2,313 people to be sampled. The purpose of this operation is to early isolate the positives from the rest.

