Coronavirus – Cameroon: 80,366 households were visited and sensitized as part of the Douala operation
As part of the Douala operation, 80,366 households were visited and sensitized; 198,640 people were evaluated with 85.2% of the acceptance rate against 14.8% of refusal. 2,313 people to be sampled. The purpose of this operation is to early isolate the positives from the rest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
