Mycotoxin Testing Market to Reach USD 1,213 million by 2027 | Reports and Data

Increased consumption of Meat, poultry, and seafood, rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific segment demand for Fruits & vegetables in the market. Stringent regulations within developed countries are major driving factors for Mycotoxin Testing market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mycotoxin testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 865 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,213 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%. A mycotoxin is the generic name of substances that are secondary metabolites of molds and cause chronic physiological or pathological damage to humans, domestic animals, or fish. Food that has mycotoxin levels above a particular maximum allowable level is either rejected outright for sale or sold at a lower price for different use. Such transactions can take place at local levels or at the level of trade among countries. Sometimes this can result in substantial economic losses for food producers, but the benefit of such monitoring systems. Losses related to health occur when mycotoxins are present in food at levels that can cause illness. In developed countries, such losses are often measured in terms of cost of disease; around the world, such losses are more frequently measured in terms of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). Therefore mycotoxin testing is promoted in the global market by the government and international organizations to reduce illness and economic losses caused by it.

The principal factor that is driving the mycotoxin testing market is the stringent food safety regulations that have been executed by several countries. The increase in the production of the mycotoxins in the food and feed products is due to the humid atmospheric conditions. The other factors that add to the extension of the mycotoxin testing market are consumer complaints, incremented international trade, and growing health concern among consumers.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2842

The need for fusarium toxins is the maximum in the global business. Fusarium toxin is generally found in cereals and their by-products. The factors that are increasing the demand of the Fusarium toxin market are rise in the commodities trade and the contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions. Climate change may alter human exposure to mycotoxins. The physical changes in temperature- warm or cold, wind, and increase or decrease in moisture caused by climate change will affect the allocation of mycotoxins in complex ways.





Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The research report on mycotoxin testing has an initial and future assessment of the Covid-19 impact and the rapidly changing market scenario. The food supply chain is a complex web that involves consumers, producers, fishery inputs and agricultural, processing and storage, transportation and marketing among others. As the virus spreads and cases mount, and measures tighten to curb the spread of the virus is rising at a faster pace. Similarly, it is also critical that food producers and food workers at processing and retail level are protected to minimize the spread of the disease within this sector and maintain food supply chains which can have a positive impact on the food testing market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, the mycotoxin testing market is segregated into fusarium toxins, patulin, aflatoxins, ochratoxins, Alternaria, ergot alkaloids, citrinin, sterigmatocystin, cyclopiazonic acid, and others. The food tested market is classified into cereals, pulses, meat and poultry, nut, spice, grains, dairy products, processed food, seed, and feed tested market is subdivided into cereals and its products, forage, and silage, feed ingredients and concentrates, and oil meals and cakes.

The mycotoxin testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and others. The factor that contributes to the present growth is that the stringent regulations within countries like Germany, the US, France, and also the UK. The country with the most modest rate of growth within the mycotoxin testing market in the European region is UK. Within the coming years, the mycotoxin testing market is predicted to spice up within the Asia Pacific region thanks to the rapid urbanization in this region. Lack of food controller systems and bacterial detection devices and casual attitude of the developing economies due to the high cost of R &D is causing the market to restrain and develop further.

Within the coming years, the mycotoxin market is predicted to accelerate the demand within the Asia Pacific segment due to the rapid urbanization in this region. Although, lack of food controller systems and bacterial detection devices in the developing economies due to the high cost of R &D is causing the mycotoxin market to restrain and develop further.

The key players in the global mycotoxin testing market are SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), ALS Limited (Australia), Neogen (US), Romer Labs (US), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), OMIC USA (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), and Microbac (US). Climate change may alter human exposure to mycotoxins. The physical changes in temperature- warm or cold, wind, and increase or decrease in moisture caused by climate change will affect the allocation of mycotoxins in complex ways. The impact on human exposure will vary widely according to the properties of specific mycotoxins, soil and water conditions, wind patterns, topography, land use, level of development, and human population characteristics. Climate change-related chemical exposures may pose disproportionate threats to populations in high-risk groups. Malnutrition, particularly in the very young, may complicate and worsen or intensify effects from mycotoxin exposure.

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2842

Segments covered in the report:

This mycotoxin testing report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the mycotoxin testing market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Mycotoxin Testing market on the basis of sample, application, type and region:

On the basis of Type, mycotoxin testing the market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Aflatoxins

Ochratoxins

Fumonisin

Zearalenone

Deoxynivalenol

Trichothecenes

Patulin

Others (alkaloids, sterigmatocystin, cyclopiazonic acid, citrinin, and other plant toxins)

On the basis of sample, the mycotoxin testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Food Cereals, grains, and pulses Milk & milk products Meat, poultry, and seafood Nuts, seeds, and spices Fruits & vegetables Others (processed food, food additives such as colors & flavors, preservatives, and thickening agents)

Feed Cereals & cereal byproducts Seeds & seed products Forage & silage Others (feed ingredients & concentrates)



On the basis of Technology, the mycotoxin testing market has been segmented as follows: (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

Chromatography- & spectroscopy based High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) Others (GC, LC, coupled chromatography, and tandem spectrometry)

Immunoassay-based

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mycotoxin-testing-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.