ALMU RESPONDS TO COVID-19, LAUNCHES SERIES OF ONLINE EDUCATION COURSES

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union ( ALMU ) has taken all of its activities online to continue to serve its members. ALMU is proud to announce the launch of a series of online education courses beginning on 21 April 2020 with the "Basics of Metalworking Fluids," to be presented by Rita Chee, Product Manager (Metalworking) at global specialty chemicals company Lubrizol’s Singapore office. ALMU represents more than 120 member companies from 20 countries.“These are extraordinary times and we are committed to supporting our members, partners and industry professionals in any way we can,” says Glenn Yu, chairman of ALMU’s Events Sub-committee. “These courses are another example of the variety of resources provided by ALMU to ensure reliable, accessible and engaging learning experiences,” he says.To guarantee the education courses are as widely available as possible, all ALMU members are entitled to one complimentary seat. Additional seats are priced at US$20 each. Non-members are also welcome to participate. The cost for non-members is US$50 each. Individuals who have signed up and have already paid to attend the 2020 ALMU Annual Meeting and Global Leadership Summit, which was due to be held in Thailand in March, and has been rescheduled to 31 August-2 September 2020, will also be given a complimentary seat.ALMU’s launch announcement includes details of the first four webinars in the online series. On 21 April 2020, Rita Chee will introduce the fundamentals of metalworking fluids, including why metalworking fluids and markets are unique and providing details on segmentation within metalworking fluid types and applications. The course will also examine metalworking processes and their lubricant performance needs, as well as current and future market drivers that will change metalworking fluid requirements. Rita has more than 30 years’ experience working for major global German and American lubricant manufacturers in sales management and technical positions.Over the ensuing months, Jack Zakarian, Consultant, Lubricant Base Oil & Product Technology, of JAZTech Consulting, LLC will deliver the following webinars:- 19 May 2020: “Base oil markets: the only constant is change”- 23 June 2020: “Best practices in lubricant formulation and blending: Reducing complexity, waste and finished product contamination”- 21 July 2020: “When will electric vehicles take charge: Potential impact on lubricant formulations and sales channels”Full details are available on the ALMU website: https://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org/ webinar ABOUT ALMUALMU represents the combined interests of Asian lubricant manufacturers and provides services to help members grow their businesses. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricants industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as - smarter regulation, advancement of manufacturing, protecting members interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALMU is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.CONTACT INFORMATIONAsian Lubricant Manufacturers Unionp. +65 6727 4690f. + 65 6727 6889e. membership@asianlubricantmanufacturers.orgThe Gateway West, Level 35150 Beach RoadSingapore 189720For more information, please, see the website: http://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org



