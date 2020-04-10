Coronavirus – Uganda: Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response

Gateway Buses are providing 3 buses and fuel to the COVID-19 response to facilitate the transportation of health workers from the health facilities to their places of accommodation. This will greatly help in dealing with other prevailing emergency conditions within the communities.



