Coronavirus - South Africa: There are 1934 positive cases of COVID-19 to date in South Africa (SA)

Update: Total tests conducted 68 874, there are 1934 positive cases of #COVID19 to date in SA. As the number of positive cases continue to grow, we encourage individuals to take responsibility for preventive measures. Thank you for the sacrifices. #StaySafeSA



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.