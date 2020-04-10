Face Mask Industry Research Report, Global Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

The leading manufactures mainly are 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex and McKesson. 3M is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 8% in 2017

Face Mask Industry

Description

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Masks market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

3M

Honeywell

KOWA

Uvex

McKesson

MolnlyckeHealth

Halyard Healthcare

Hakugen

CM

Shanghai Dasheng

Sinotextiles

Irema

BDS

Winner Medical

Market Segmentation by Type and by Application

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Face Mask market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue, sales analysis and forecast of the global Face Mask market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Market Segment by Type, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Hospital Mask

Industrial Mask

Dental Mask

Veterinary Mask

Other

Market Segment by Application, the Face Mask market is segmented into

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Supermarket & Mall

Online Channel

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Masks industry.

China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of masks; the production of masks in normal years accounts for about 50% of the world’s output, 70% of which is for export. 90% of American masks are imported from China, and 70% of Japanese masks are dependent on China. At present, China’s production of masks has increased more than 10 times to 120 million per day, but the global supply and demand gap of masks still cannot be alleviated. According to the calculation of 560 million employed people returning to work and production, the daily demand is at least 400 million; considering that the epidemic prevention and control in China has achieved stage victory, the non-personnel intensive scenes in low-risk areas can be appropriately removed masks, and the daily demand will remain at 150 million for a period of time. China has diagnosed 500 thousand novel coronavirus pneumonia outside China, and the acceptance of masks has changed greatly in the European and American countries that are in the epi-center of the COVID-19. The global daily demand for masks may reach hundreds of millions, and hundreds of millions of overseas orders for masks are emerging.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Masks YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 153.1% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 7.24 billion in 2020 from US$ 2.86 billion in 2019. The market size of Masks will reach US$ 3.14 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of -12.99% from 2020 to 2026.

The daily output of masks in China has been growing rapidly in recent one month. According to the data released by the national development and Reform Commission, on February 29, including ordinary masks, medical masks and medical N95 masks, the daily output of masks in China reached 110 million, 116 million, 5.2 times and 12 times of the level on February 1, respectively, greatly alleviating the contradiction between the supply and demand of masks. Among them, the daily production of medical N95 masks has reached 1.96 million and 1.66 million respectively. The daily production of medical N95 masks is about 16 times of that of February 1, which effectively solves the protection needs of front-line medical staff.

Regardless of the epidemic situation, China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of masks. In normal years, the production of masks accounts for about 50% of the world’s total, of which more than 70% are for export. Before the outbreak, the daily output of masks in China was about 20 million. In the past five years, the output of masks has maintained a growth rate of about 10%. According to data, the annual output of masks in China in 2018 and 2019 is 4.5 billion and 5 billion respectively, and the daily output is estimated to be 15 million according to the 330-day production.

The total production of masks will be estimated to 10.1 billion in China in 2020, compared with 5.0 billion in 2019. The production is expected to grow by 153.1% in 2020. With the control of the epidemic situation, the demand for masks will decline, and the excess mask production capacity will face greater adjustment. The overall production will fall back in 2021. And the production of masks will be 5.3 billion in China, with a CAGR of -10.19% from 2020 to 2026.

The mask is a kind of sanitary product, which is generally used to filter the air entering the mouth and nose by wearing it on the mouth and nose, so as to block harmful gases, smells and droplets from entering and leaving the mouth and nose of the wearer. It is made of gauze or paper, etc.

Masks have a certain filtering effect on the air entering the lungs. When respiratory infectious diseases are prevalent, and when working in dust and other polluted environment, wearing masks has a very good effect.

The Masks can mainly be divided into five categories: N95, N100, P95, P100 and R95.



